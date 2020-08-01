Lowest Current Ratio in the Consumer Electronics Industry Detected in Shares of Universal Elec (UEIC, ZAGG, GPRO, HAR, GRMN)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Universal Elec ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Following is Zagg Inc with a a current ratio of 1.2. Gopro Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5.

Harman Intl follows with a a current ratio of 1.6, and Garmin Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.9.

