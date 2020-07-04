Lowest Current Ratio in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry Detected in Shares of Paccar Inc (PCAR, MTOR, NAV, BLBD, CAT)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Paccar Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Meritor Inc with a a current ratio of 1.1. Navistar Intl ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.

Blue Bird Corp follows with a a current ratio of 1.2, and Caterpillar Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.

