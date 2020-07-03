Lowest Current Ratio in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Black Box Corp (BBOX, HLIT, BDR, CALX, MSI)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Black Box Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Following is Harmonic Inc with a a current ratio of 1.2. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

Calix Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Motorola Solutio rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Motorola Solutio. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Motorola Solutio in search of a potential trend change.