Lowest Current Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Anthera Pharmace (ANTH, RGLS, VTVT, INSY, TTOO)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Anthera Pharmace ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Following is Regulus Therapeu with a a current ratio of 0.7. Vtv Therapeuti-A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8.
Insys Therapeuti follows with a a current ratio of 0.8, and T2 Biosystems rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.9.
