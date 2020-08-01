Lowest Current Ratio in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry Detected in Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA, GM, F, THO, WGO)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Tesla Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. General Motors C is next with a a current ratio of 0.9. Ford Motor Co ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

Thor Industries follows with a a current ratio of 1.5, and Winnebago Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.

