Lowest Current Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Atlas Air Worldw (AAWW, ATSG, RLGT, XPO, UPS)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8. Air Transport Se is next with a a current ratio of 1.0. Radiant Logistic ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

Xpo Logistics In follows with a a current ratio of 1.2, and United Parcel-B rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.2.

