Lowest Current Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Deere & Co (DE, AGCO, TTC, TWI, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Deere & Co ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8. Following is Agco Corp with a a current ratio of 1.4. Toro Co ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6.

Titan Intl Inc follows with a a current ratio of 2.1, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 3.2.

