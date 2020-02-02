Lowest Beta in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Boingo Wireless (WIFI, USM, SPOK, S, SHEN)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Boingo Wireless ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Us Cellular Corp is next with a a beta of 0.8. Spok Holdings In ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.
Sprint Corp follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Shenandoah Telec rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.
