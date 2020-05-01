Lowest Beta in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Detected in Shares of Immersion Corp (IMMR, AAPL, XRX, EFII, NTAP)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Immersion Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Apple Inc is next with a a beta of 1.0. Xerox Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Elec For Imaging follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Netapp Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

