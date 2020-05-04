Lowest Beta in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Tivo Corp (TIVO, GSB, RPD, SYMC, VRNS)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.2. GlobalScape is next with a a beta of 0.6. Rapid7 Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Symantec Corp follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Varonis Systems rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Varonis Systems. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Varonis Systems in search of a potential trend change.