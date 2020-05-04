Lowest Beta in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Sportsman'S Ware (SPWH, BGFV, BKS, HIBB, TIF)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Sportsman'S Ware ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.2. Following is Big 5 Sporting with a a beta of 0.6. Barnes & Noble ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Hibbett Sports I follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Tiffany & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tiffany & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tiffany & Co in search of a potential trend change.