Lowest Beta in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Sportsman'S Ware (SPWH, BGFV, BKS, HIBB, TIF)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Sportsman'S Ware ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.2. Following is Big 5 Sporting with a a beta of 0.6. Barnes & Noble ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.
Hibbett Sports I follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Tiffany & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.
