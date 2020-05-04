Lowest Beta in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of StoneMor Partners L P (STON, CSV, SERV, SCI, RGS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

StoneMor Partners L P ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Carriage Service with a a beta of 0.8. Servicemaster Gl ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Service Corp Int follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Regis Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Regis Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Regis Corp in search of a potential trend change.