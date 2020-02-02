MySmarTrend
Lowest Beta in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Blue Hills Banco (BHBK, MFSF, FBIZ, NKSH, LOB)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Blue Hills Banco ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Mutualfirst Fin is next with a a beta of 0.7. First Business F ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Natl Bkshs Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Live Oak Bancsha rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Live Oak Bancsha on April 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Live Oak Bancsha have risen 8.6%. We continue to monitor Live Oak Bancsha for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

