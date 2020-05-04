Lowest Beta in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Realogy Holdings (RLGY, RMAX, JLL, HF, MMI)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Re/Max Holdings is next with a a beta of 1.0. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Hff Inc-A follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Marcus & Millich rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Realogy Holdings. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Realogy Holdings in search of a potential trend change.