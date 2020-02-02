Lowest Beta in the Publishing Industry Detected in Shares of New Media Invest (NEWM, LEE, DJCO, NYT, NWS)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

New Media Invest ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Lee Enterprises, Inc. is next with a a beta of 0.8. Daily Journal ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

New York Times-A follows with a a beta of 0.9, and News Corp-Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

