Lowest Beta in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Detected in Shares of Evolution Petrol (EPM, ISRL, SJT, REI, NRT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Evolution Petrol ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Isramco Inc is next with a a beta of 0.4. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.5.

Ring Energy Inc follows with a a beta of 0.6, and North European Oil Royalty Trust rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.

