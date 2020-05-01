MySmarTrend
Lowest Beta in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Helmerich & Payn (HP, ICD, DO, NBR, RIG)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Helmerich & Payn ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Independence Con with a a beta of 1.0. Diamond Offshore ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Nabors Inds Ltd follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Transocean Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

