Lowest Beta in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Equity Commonwea (EQC, DEA, OFC, DEI, CIO)
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Equity Commonwea ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Easterly Governm is next with a a beta of 0.6. Corp Office Prop ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.
Douglas Emmett follows with a a beta of 0.8, and City Office Reit rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.
