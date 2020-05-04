Lowest Beta in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Equity Commonwea (EQC, DEA, OFC, DEI, CIO)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Equity Commonwea ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Easterly Governm is next with a a beta of 0.6. Corp Office Prop ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Douglas Emmett follows with a a beta of 0.8, and City Office Reit rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of City Office Reit on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.46. Since that call, shares of City Office Reit have fallen 43.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.