Lowest Beta in the Multi-line Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Amer Finl Group (AFG, ANAT, AIZ, AIG, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Amer Finl Group ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Amer Natl Insur with a a beta of 0.9. Assurant Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

American Interna follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hartford Finl Sv and will alert subscribers who have HIG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.