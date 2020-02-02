Lowest Beta in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Brown & Brown (BRO, MMC, AON, AJG, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Brown & Brown ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Marsh & Mclennan is next with a a beta of 0.9. Aon Plc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Arthur J Gallagh follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.6.

