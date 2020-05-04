Lowest Beta in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY, KIRK, RH, WSM, HVT)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Bed Bath &Beyond ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Kirkland'S Inc is next with a a beta of 0.9. Rh ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Williams-Sonoma follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

