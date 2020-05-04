Lowest Beta in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Atrion Corp (ATRI, HAE, ICUI, XRAY, COO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Atrion Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Haemonetics Corp with a a beta of 0.8. Icu Medical ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Dentsply Sirona follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Cooper Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cooper Cos Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cooper Cos Inc in search of a potential trend change.