Lowest Beta in the Health Care Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Universal Hlth-B (UHS, ENSG, HCA, NHC, THC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Universal Hlth-B ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Ensign Group Inc is next with a a beta of 0.6. Hca Healthcare I ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Natl Healthcare follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Tenet Healthcare rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

