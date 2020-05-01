Lowest Beta in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, PDCO, MCK, OMI, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Patterson Cos is next with a a beta of 1.1. Mckesson Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.2.

Owens & Minor follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Cardinal Health rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.3.

