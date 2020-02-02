Lowest Beta in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Star Group L.P. (SGU, SR, WGL, ATO, NWN)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Spire Inc. with a a beta of 0.5. Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.
Atmos Energy follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Northwest Nat Gs rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wgl Hldgs Inc on March 16th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Wgl Hldgs Inc have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Wgl Hldgs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
