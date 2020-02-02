Lowest Beta in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Star Group L.P. (SGU, SR, WGL, ATO, NWN)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Spire Inc. with a a beta of 0.5. Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Atmos Energy follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Northwest Nat Gs rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.

