Lowest Beta in the Diversified REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Store Capital (STOR, SRC, IRET, LPT, WPC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Store Capital ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Spirit Realty is next with a a beta of 0.6. Investors Real ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Liberty Prop follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Wp Carey Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

