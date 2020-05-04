Lowest Beta in the Department Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Dillards Inc-A (DDS, M, JWN, KSS, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Dillards Inc-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Macy'S Inc with a a beta of 1.0. Nordstrom Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Kohls Corp follows with a a beta of 1.1, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of J.C. Penney Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.83. Since that call, shares of J.C. Penney Co have fallen 67.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.