Lowest Beta in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Startek, Inc. (SRT, CLGX, G, BKI, BR)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Startek, Inc. ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Corelogic Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. Genpact Ltd ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Black Knight Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Broadridge Finl rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Startek, Inc. and will alert subscribers who have SRT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.