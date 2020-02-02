Lowest Beta in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry Detected in Shares of Vera Bradley Inc (VRA, COLM, VFC, KORS, CRI)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Vera Bradley Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Columbia Sportsw is next with a a beta of 0.6. Vf Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Michael Kors Hol follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Carter'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Michael Kors Hol on September 24th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $68.99. Since that call, shares of Michael Kors Hol have fallen 43.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.