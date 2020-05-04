Lowest Beta in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG, ADM, LMNR, INGR, ALCO)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Bunge Ltd ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Archer-Daniels with a a beta of 0.7. Limoneira Co ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Ingredion Inc follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Alico Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

