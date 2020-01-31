Lowe'S Cos Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.76%

Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.32 to a high of $119.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $118.57 on volume of 764,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc on August 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $108.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor LOW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Lowe'S Cos Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $123.14 and a 52-week low of $91.60 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $119.72 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.42% higher over the past week, respectively.