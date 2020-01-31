Lowe'S Cos Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.76%

Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.32 to a high of $119.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $118.57 on volume of 764,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Lowe'S Cos Inc has traded in a range of $91.60 to $123.14 and is now at $119.72, 31% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.42% higher over the past week, respectively.

