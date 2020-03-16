Lowe'S Cos Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 11.86%

Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.91 to a high of $87.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $88.38 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Lowe'S Cos Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $83.91 and a high of $126.73 and are now at $85.05. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $110.04. Since that call, shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc have fallen 12.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.