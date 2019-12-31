Lowe'S Cos Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.12%

Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $118.61 to a high of $119.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $118.94 on volume of 647,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc have traded between a low of $90.23 and a high of $121.46 and are now at $120.13, which is 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lowe'S Cos Inc and will alert subscribers who have LOW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.