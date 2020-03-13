Loral Space & Co is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (LORL, LBRDA, MSGN, CMCSA, GNCMA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Loral Space & Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.00. Following is Liberty Br-A with a sales per share of $0.12. Msg Networks- A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $9.13.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a sales per share of $18.50, and Gen Comm-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $26.70.

