Look for Shares of Ziopharm Oncolog to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.68% Sell Off

Ziopharm Oncolog (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.28 to a high of $4.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.29 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ziopharm Oncolog have traded between the current low of $3.27 and a high of $7.88 and are now at $3.27. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

