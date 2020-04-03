Look for Shares of Zions Bancorp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.03% Sell Off

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.58 to a high of $39.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.82 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Zions Bancorphas traded in a range of $37.58 to $52.48 and are now at $37.76. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

