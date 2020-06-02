Look for Shares of Yum! Brands Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.34% Sell Off

Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $101.50 to a high of $103.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $105.25 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Yum! Brands Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $88.52 and a high of $119.72 and are now at $101.28, 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

