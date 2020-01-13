Look for Shares of Yelp Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.49% Rise

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.02 on volume of 156,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Yelp Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.12 and a high of $40.99 and are now at $35.50, 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

