Look for Shares of Wright Medical G to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.73% Sell Off

Wright Medical G (NASDAQ:WMGI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.42 to a high of $27.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.04 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wright Medical G have traded between a low of $20.50 and a high of $31.53 and are now at $26.76, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 0.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

