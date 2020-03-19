Look for Shares of Wp Carey Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 25.03% Sell Off

Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.63 to a high of $53.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 25.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $49.49 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wp Carey Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $77.20. Since that call, shares of Wp Carey Inc have fallen 30.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Wp Carey Inchas traded in a range of $38.63 to $93.36 and are now at $40.07. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.