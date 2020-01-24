Look for Shares of World Wrestlin-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.20% Sell Off

World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.87 to a high of $62.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.73 on volume of 169,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, World Wrestlin-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.69 and a high of $100.45 and are now at $61.08, 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.