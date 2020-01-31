Look for Shares of World Wrestlin-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 20.88% Sell Off

World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.11 to a high of $51.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 20.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.87 on volume of 10.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in World Wrestlin-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of World Wrestlin-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, World Wrestlin-Ahas traded in a range of $45.11 to $100.45 and are now at $49.29. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.85% lower and 0.62% higher over the past week, respectively.