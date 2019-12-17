Look for Shares of Wisdomtree Inves to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.81% Sell Off

Wisdomtree Inves (NASDAQ:WETF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.60 to a high of $4.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.66 on volume of 124,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Wisdomtree Inves has traded in a range of $4.55 to $8.04 and is now at $4.61, 1% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 0.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wisdomtree Inves on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.87. Since that call, shares of Wisdomtree Inves have fallen 3.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.