Look for Shares of Williams-Sonoma to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.06% Sell Off

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:01pm
By Nick Russo

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.19 to a high of $46.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.37 on volume of 599,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Williams-Sonoma and will alert subscribers who have WSM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Williams-Sonoma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.00 and the current low of $41.19 and are currently at $41.31 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 2.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

