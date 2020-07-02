Look for Shares of Williams-Sonoma to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.59% Sell Off

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.41 to a high of $71.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $70.85 on volume of 143,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Williams-Sonoma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.14 and a high of $77.00 and are now at $71.59, 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Williams-Sonoma. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Williams-Sonoma in search of a potential trend change.