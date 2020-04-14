Look for Shares of Williams-Sonoma to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.62% Rise

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.24 to a high of $54.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $52.98 on volume of 229,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Williams-Sonoma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.00 and a 52-week low of $26.01 and are now trading 105% above that low price at $53.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

