Look for Shares of Williams-Sonoma to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.34% Rise

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.54 to a high of $66.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $64.38 on volume of 531,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Williams-Sonoma has traded in a range of $26.01 to $77.00 and is now at $64.70, 149% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 1.44% lower over the past week, respectively.