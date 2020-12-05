Look for Shares of Williams-Sonoma to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.26% Rise

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.89 to a high of $70.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $69.10 on volume of 431,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Williams-Sonoma and will alert subscribers who have WSM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Williams-Sonoma have traded between a low of $26.01 and a high of $77.00 and are now at $69.83, which is 168% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 0.46% higher over the past week, respectively.