Look for Shares of Williams Cos Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.28% Sell Off

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.39 to a high of $18.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.64 on volume of 6.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Williams Cos Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.06 and a 52-week low of $8.41 and are now trading 121% above that low price at $18.55 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

